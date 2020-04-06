Gordon Taylor says Premier League footballers want to choose where their money goes | Football news





Gordon Taylor disagreed with Matt Hancock's comments

PFA Chief Executive Gordon Taylor expressed amazement at Health Secretary Matt Hancock's continued attacks on footballers and said players want to know where their money is going.

Hancock urged world-class professionals to "cut wages and play their part,quot; as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate.

The Premier League has proposed a 30 percent pay cut for players, but the PFA says it would be "detrimental to our NHS,quot; with a loss in tax contributions of more than £ 200 million to the UK government over 12 months.

The captains of the Premier League had already been discussing how the players could help during the coronavirus outbreak.

But talks between the PFA, the Premier League, the League Managers Association and representatives of all the clubs will continue this week, as a collective resolution has yet to be found.

"It's not that they (the players) don't appreciate the seriousness of what we're doing," Taylor said. Sky Sports News. "It is that if their money is affected, they want to know what is happening with it, and they would like to have the option of where it is going.

Liverpool owner John W Henry has faced criticism from license staff

"We have so many foreign players who come to this country and know what it says about the contract they will get, which has not always been the case at times in different areas of the world."

"Many of them also want to help with their own countries and their own families and take care of their families and friends, just like the players here. So they want an option if their money is affected, where that money is going, instead of being imposed. "

The issue of footballer pay has become a hot topic since high-level clubs began to put some non-playing employees on the government's leave plan.

Liverpool became the fifth Premier League team to use the scheme on Saturday, but Manchester City confirmed that they will not fire the employees.

"With the non-playing staff, I think there is a great sense of togetherness in football and the players are particularly interested that if that is a decision made by their employers, the clubs, they will not be comfortable with that and They'll want to help with that, "added Taylor.

Rooney: the treatment of the players is a "disgrace,quot;

Wayne Rooney said the way they played out in the past few days was a "disgrace,quot; and the former England captain questioned Hancock's reasons for focusing on players in a time of national crisis.

But criticism from Rooney and other high-profile figures have not led to a change in tactics by Hancock, who on Sunday reiterated his call for the players to do more.

Earlier, Taylor told him The Telegraph"It was surprising to me that Matt Hancock could come out like this when he has his own problems trying to get the necessary protective health equipment for our NHS workers and he didn't have the evidence in place, either."

Le Tissier: wrong to highlight footballers

The former Southampton midfielder and Sky Sports Expert Matt Le Tissier agrees with Taylor and believes that Hancock should not have targeted players.

He said: "I think it was wrong of him to highlight the footballers. I know he was asked a direct question, but it would have been a much better way to answer it than the way he did it."

"If you want the richest people in society to contribute to what is happening right now, then that should be done as a whole and not point to a single industry."