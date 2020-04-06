Gordon Taylor angered by Health Secretary Matt Hancock's comments on footballers' pay cuts | Football news

PFA asks for evidence that wage sacrifices will be used for good causes





Gordon Taylor disagreed with Matt Hancock's comments

Gordon Taylor expressed amazement at the continued attacks by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the players as the executive director of the Association of Professional Footballers (PFA) called for clarity on the club's finances as booming conversations about pay cuts.

Soccer has come under scrutiny as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate, and the Health Secretary quickly highlighted the alleged lack of support offered by well-paid players.

Hancock urged top-tier professionals to "take a pay cut and play their part,quot; on Thursday, perhaps unaware that Premier League captains were already arguing over how players could help during the coronavirus outbreak.

But as that bottom gets closer to a pitch, other matters remain in the air. The Premier League suggested that players take a 30 percent pay cut or deferral, only for the PFA to issue a statement saying such a move could result in a £ 200 million fiscal deficit.

Wayne Rooney said the way they played out in the past few days was a "disgrace,quot; and the former England captain questioned Hancock's reasons for focusing on players in a time of national crisis.

But criticism from Rooney and other high-profile figures have not led to a change in tactics by Hancock, who on Sunday reiterated his call for the players to do more.

Taylor said The Telegraph"It was surprising to me that Matt Hancock could come out like this when he has his own problems trying to get the necessary protective health equipment for our NHS workers and he didn't have the evidence in place, either."

The PFA joined the Premier League, the Association of League Managers and representatives from all the clubs in a conference call on Saturday.

The talks will continue this week, and Taylor has asked the clubs to provide the detailed financial information they hoped to make sure the money goes to the right places.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was critical of Hancock

"I think if they can't do that and fully explain the position, they have every right to expect the players to be suspicious of what's going on," he added.

When asked if the players were concerned about where the money would go, Taylor said, "Exactly that. They want full due diligence. They're not stupid. They don't just have brains on their feet. They want to know the reasons for that and where to. goes ".

The issue of footballer pay has become a hot topic since high-level clubs began to put some non-playing employees on the government's leave plan.

Liverpool controversially became the fifth Premier League team to adopt that framework on Saturday, but Manchester City has confirmed that they will not fire employees at the taxpayer's expense.