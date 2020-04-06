Google updates Pixel 4 with "open eyes,quot; correction for face unlock

Google today released an update for Pixel 4 that requires users to keep their eyes open when using face unlock to open the phone.

The update introduces a "require eyes to be open,quot; feature, which is enabled by default. It offers an additional security measure, but you have the option to disable it in the Pixel 4's face unlock settings.

The lack of an open-eye detection feature was one of the Pixel 4's biggest criticisms at launch. The feature is supposed to help ensure that your phone is not unlocked by people trying to open it while you are asleep. Google announced last October that it would implement a feature to check if its eyes are open "in the coming months."

Apple has had a similar feature that requires open eyes in Face ID since it was introduced in 2017 as part of the iPhone X. It requires the owner of the device to have their eyes open, and they must be looking directly at their iPhone or iPad to unlock it.

Along with introducing this key feature, this month's Pixel 4 update also fixes dropped Bluetooth audio input issues during a call and address delay when opening the keyboard for some apps.