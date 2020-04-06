Google Maps has another new feature to help during coronavirus blocking: BGR

Google Maps now highlights nearby restaurants that deliver food or offer takeaways on the map.

The feature should make it even easier to find local places that are still open for business during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Google Maps also allows users to order food directly from the app, as long as restaurants support the feature.

Practicing social distancing is something you should have been doing for several weeks to help your community "flatten the curve." Staying away from others is the best weapon against the spread of the new coronavirus. That means you should keep trips away from home to a minimum and only reserve them for essential purchases and your pets. But even if you stay indoors most of the time, Google Maps is an app that can still come in handy right now. The app will tell you if the companies and shops around you are still open and advise you on schedule changes. Google Maps will also display COVID-19 warnings telling you to call your doctor or hospital before going to the emergency room. The app also allows you to order food from restaurants that are still open for delivery right now, and Google has just updated the app to highlight all the places around it that offer delivery or takeout.

Google Maps had a built-in delivery feature before the coronavirus outbreak, and you can take advantage of it right away. The app will allow you to order from restaurants that support the service, making ordering food wonderfully easy. To further enhance the function, Engadget Reports Google now highlights restaurants that offer delivery and takeout options.

You won't be able to order food from inside Google Maps in all the places that are highlighted on the map, but it's a step in the right direction. As long as the restaurant delivers, it doesn't matter who brings the food to your door. If you are concerned about food safety, we will remind you that it is perfectly safe to order takeout during the pandemic, and that food consumption is safe – here are plenty of answers to your food-related questions about the coronavirus.

Ordering food from restaurants is not just a welcome change from the monotony that can be established during closing. It also supports local companies struggling to stay afloat during this crisis. The looming economic impact is the next thing to overcome after the new coronavirus, and something as simple as ordering online could make a huge difference right away.

The new Google Maps feature is available on both Android and iPhone, and is available in Canada, France, and the United States. Probably more markets will support the feature in the not too distant future.

Image Source: TANNEN MAURY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock