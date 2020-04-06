Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher rue & # 39; missed opportunity of football & # 39; during the coronavirus crisis | Football news

















Gary Neville claims that there must be a collective agreement of the Premier League and clubs that suits all football, including troubled clubs in the EFL and in other countries.

Sky Sports Expert Gary Neville believes the Premier League and the soccer game itself have missed a great opportunity to set the tone during the coronavirus pandemic, and says the management has been "a disaster."

Neville's comments come after a week when Premier League players were under increasing political pressure to cut their wages.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has controversially called on Premier League players to "take a pay cut and play their part."

The 20 Premier League clubs met on Friday, when they unanimously agreed to consult their players about a "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual compensation."

Neville feels the situation is becoming increasingly problematic and criticized the way the Premier League handled Friday's news by recommending a 30 percent pay cut.

"I think soccer should have dealt with this much faster. Jamie and I did a show a couple of weeks ago to say that soccer has a chance to set the tone. Soccer is such an important part of life, a part Important of what England transports around the world, billions look at it.

"There was a good chance that if football set the tone, others would follow and do the right thing. I think what we saw late last week was the beginning of an unpleasant episode over the weekend."

Speaking on a special show streamed live on Sky Sports Football's YouTube channel, Neville continued: "The first thing I would say is that players want to contribute to the NHS, the lower leagues, non-playing staff, to ensure that their Money goes somewhere that is useful for people who want to support.

"If you want to take people on a trip with you, to cut your salary, you have to land gently. Trying to intimidate them by announcing it in the mid-afternoon on Friday and calling them to a meeting on Saturday with their manager and the owners are probably not the best way to strike a blow as hard as it would have been on the players. "

Neville then added: "I think the way it has been handled from day one has been a disaster, I don't think it has been fast enough and ultimately shows the lack of leadership that we have right now to come together to capture the mood of the country. "

Neville also added that soccer should have led by example at the beginning of the pandemic, and insists that the sport must be judged differently due to its influence around the world.

"Football will be judged, we want it to be judged differently, because the power it has to influence people is enormous. Those players, those badges, are full of history. It means a lot to everyone around the world."

"The idea that we don't want football to be judged differently? We do want football to be judged differently. Here's an opportunity for football to do something amazing."

1:18 Gordon Taylor says that Premier League players feel they are being cornered by calls to cut their wages. Gordon Taylor says that Premier League players feel they are being cornered by calls to cut their wages.

"What we saw on Friday afternoon was a collaboration of maybe a couple of weeks, but then I thought the Premier League went it alone. They did not increase funds for the EFL and not league, they advanced money but they did not give additional funding that Those clubs are so desperately in need. They gave a £ 20 million fund to a good cause, which I think is welcome, but I think it could have been more. They asked the players for a 30 percent pay cut, which equaled about from £ 550m.

"I think there was an opportunity for the Premier League to stand up and do a number of things. One was to distribute it to a good cause quickly. The second was to increase funding for the EFL and not the league. Another was to go to the players and they have meaningful discussions with club captains on how they could work together to support not only the local cause but also the national cause, and no one has been able to rally soccer, a leader to rally soccer right now to find the right decision . "

Carra: difficult for 20 clubs to agree

Companion Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher He sees logistical difficulties with an overall salary cut of 30 percent across the Premier League, due to differing club finances at the top and bottom of the division.

Carragher believes that it is not unreasonable for the money from a possible salary cut to return to that player's club, but should be done on a case-by-case basis, with some clubs possibly having more difficulties than others in the future.

5:17 Jamie Carragher weighs in on the news that Liverpool has reversed its decision to use the government's suspension plan to pay club staff who don't play. Jamie Carragher weighs in on the news that Liverpool has reversed its decision to use the government's suspension plan to pay club staff who don't play.

"It seems to have come out of the PFA meeting that the players are upset that they would have to lose some of the money and that the money would essentially go to the clubs. I don't agree with that, I think the money should somehow come back there.

"You have to think: how are the players paid? Television money, tourniquet money and probably advertising money. All those sources of income have been stopped for football clubs. The wages players are receiving now, some almost £ 200k, £ 300k per week, and good luck to them for all they get, but I don't think football clubs and football owners really make hundreds of millions every season.

"We see that in their accounts, a lot of them break even or lose money. I don't think it's too much to ask the players to maybe defer some salaries for a later time. I would ask them to really contribute a little bit to the club.

"There is no way for the Premier League to come together and agree. Each club is in a different position. There is no way that the owners at the bottom of this division can afford to hand over hundreds of thousands to players. every week.

0:57 Matt Le Tissier says football image has been damaged by money debate during coronavirus Matt Le Tissier says football image has been damaged by money debate during coronavirus

"I'm not saying it has to be 30 percent, but I think the situation of each club is different, and they as a club have to meet. Forget about conference calls, or the captains of each team meeting, that's not going To work, they have to be your own players in your own clubs. "

Carragher also sees the current situation as a great opportunity for soccer to benefit society, and agrees with Neville that the current discord is not feeling well.

The former Liverpool defender also insists that solidarity within the soccer world is key, and that bigger clubs must strive to ensure the survival of lower league clubs.

"I think that Premier League footballers have a great opportunity here to do something good for the good of the country, and whether they like it or not, people look at footballers."

"They have an opportunity, each one is in a different financial situation, to show something to the nation, to the world. Each club has to be individual, but it is a great opportunity. Yes, the footballers have stuck, but now they have a great opportunity and one to take advantage of.

0:52 Soccer finance expert Kieran Maguire explains why Tottenham has chosen to leave non-playing staff on leave for leave during the coronavirus crisis Soccer finance expert Kieran Maguire explains why Tottenham has chosen to leave non-playing staff on leave for leave during the coronavirus crisis

"Whether it is Gordon Taylor against the Premier League, or they against the FA, or against the clubs, it doesn't seem right. I know it is not easy, but this needs a resolution in the next week or so, because the longer it lasts the more it will be: "Greedy footballers don't want to pay money."

"(Solidarity) is the most important thing, we have already lost Bury, a team close to Gary's heart. Today I spoke to Ryan Lowe in Plymouth; the problem with the Premier League and the licensing situation is that they don't really just accept it. It's actually a necessity for many of the clubs, maybe even with the players as well. You don't want to see the clubs go bankrupt.

"That has to be a necessity in the Premier League, and that's why I don't have time for any club to put any of its employees on leave; I know some of them are struggling, but I think it should be paid, and it should be again. , back to the players, if they can help in situations.

"I don't even think Premier League players want to stop or not help teams go down. A lot of these players come from these decisions and can handle them in the future."