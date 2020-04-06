French doctor apologizes for saying coronavirus testing should start in Africa

A French doctor faced a backlash last week after he suggested that coronavirus treatments should start in Africa; he has since apologized.

"If it could be provocative, shouldn't we be doing this study in Africa, where there are no masks, treatment or intensive care," said Dr. Jean-Paul Mira in a televised interview with the New York Daily News. "We test things because we know they are very exposed and they don't protect themselves."

Mira added: "A little like other AIDS studies. In prostitutes, we try things because we know they are very exposed and they don't protect themselves."

Mira immediately felt the wrath of Twitter.

"I want to offer all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and insulted by comments I made awkwardly at LCI this week," the doctor said in a statement.

But social media thinks very little of his apology.