Fran Drescher reveals where the nanny characters would be today

When the flashy Flushing girl was kicked out of her boyfriend's bridal shop, she landed on the Sheffield porch and immediately into the hearts of onlookers.
For six seasons, The babysitter He followed Fran Fine, a lover of cheetahs, who speaks out loud (Fran Drescher) while she, well, was trying to care for the children of mega-rich Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) Of course, the sitcom also included a nosy Jewish mother (plus a Yetta grandmother), a mocking butler, and a love story well worth waiting for. And although the cast ended in 1999, the show remains a cult favorite from generation to generation.
And now, more than two decades later, Fran and Maxwell are definitely still thriving, at least according to Drescher. After a stint in Los Angeles, he predicts that they would have moved back to Manhattan and that their offspring would now have their own families. "I think Fran would have been involved in a fashion blog on how to look like a million dollars on a budget," Drescher tells E! News. "Or maybe he could have been involved in local politics. He always had a voice for the underprivileged, for union workers."
Unfortunately, it seems that not all relationships were successful as well. Case in point: enemies turned lovers C.C. Babcock and Butler Niles (played by Lauren Lane Y Daniel Davis) "absolutely not,quot; together, Drescher insists. "We feel it was a mistake."
Fortunately, fans no longer have to guess what the real cast is these days. With the help of the co-creator and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, Drescher has rounded up the entire gang, including Renee Taylor, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima Y Rachel Chagall: For a virtual and pandemic presentation of the pilot episode of the sitcom, now available on YouTube.
"Peter considered it a pleasant gesture, a gift, something to lift the spirit of our fans around the world," explains the multi-script. "We wanted to show our gratitude to their loyalty and give them something new to hope that makes you feel happy. Laughter is the best medicine."
"We are very excited and we love having this opportunity to do this," adds Drescher. "And we had such a good time shooting that I think if our fans have half the time to see it, it will be worth the experience."
But wait, there is even more to talk about. Along with Jacobson and Crazy Ex Girlfriend & # 39;s Rachel BloomDrescher is adapting the beloved series to a Broadway musical.
"We create a small world in The babysitter "Because the President of the Cancer Schmancer Foundation makes fun of him," says the President of the Cancer Schmancer Foundation. "But on Broadway, we're going to have choirs, big dance numbers, and populate the city of Flushing." The house has a staff: housewives, maids and cooks. It's going to be incredible. "
Production could lead to something even bigger: a small screen reset. "Peter came up with the brilliant idea that Fran and Max moved to New York because he missed Broadway and, for lack of a better idea, Fran says, 'Why don't you do a show about us? & # 39; ", says the actress MY !. "And then the entire first season would be about him producing the show that's actually on Broadway."
Until then, audiences can get their version of Fran, i.e. Drescher, but it always has a bit of Fine in it, in the new NBC comedy. Indebted. "We are showing grandparents in a sitcom that they are not annoying old people," says the 62-year-old man. "We are vivacious, young, madly in love, sexually active, and very loving to our children and grandchildren. You can even watch it out of order. The last episode was one of the best shows. My parents loved it!"
Indebted airs on NBC on Thursday nights at 9:30 p.m. ET. Look it here.
