Fran Drescher reveals where the nanny characters would be today

When the flashy Flushing girl was kicked out of her boyfriend's bridal shop, she landed on the Sheffield porch and immediately into the hearts of onlookers.

For six seasons, The babysitter He followed Fran Fine, a lover of cheetahs, who speaks out loud (Fran Drescher) while she, well, was trying to care for the children of mega-rich Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) Of course, the sitcom also included a nosy Jewish mother (plus a Yetta grandmother), a mocking butler, and a love story well worth waiting for. And although the cast ended in 1999, the show remains a cult favorite from generation to generation.

And now, more than two decades later, Fran and Maxwell are definitely still thriving, at least according to Drescher. After a stint in Los Angeles, he predicts that they would have moved back to Manhattan and that their offspring would now have their own families. "I think Fran would have been involved in a fashion blog on how to look like a million dollars on a budget," Drescher tells E! News. "Or maybe he could have been involved in local politics. He always had a voice for the underprivileged, for union workers."

Unfortunately, it seems that not all relationships were successful as well. Case in point: enemies turned lovers C.C. Babcock and Butler Niles (played by Lauren Lane Y Daniel Davis) "absolutely not,quot; together, Drescher insists. "We feel it was a mistake."