Four things you didn't know about the episode of baseball game & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39;

"Schitt & # 39; s Creek,quot; unfortunately says goodbye for the last time on April 4.

The Canadian television show focuses on the super rich family Rose, Johnny, Moira, and their two adult children, David and Alexis, who lose all their money due to a nefarious business manager. They are forced to move to Schitt & # 39; s Creek, a small town Johnny bought as a joke for David years ago.

While the Roses are the furthest thing from being an athletic family, the show's creators, the parent-child duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who play Johnny and David, respectively, had a baseball-related episode in Season 5.

Part of the episode's premise, "The M.V.P," has added David and Johnny as players on opposite teams on championship morning, so neither team has to resign. David, who of course is very anti-player, adapts to Patrick, while Johnny can't help but be a caring parent despite being on the other team.

Here are four things you may not know about the episode.

Dan Levy can really play

The premise of the episode came after Levy attended his co-star Noah Reid's annual baseball game (who plays David's fiancé, Patrick).

"I thought, this is going to be fun, I'm not going to play, I'm going to watch and cheer on people," Levy said in the Behind the Episode video. "I ended up playing."

Levy played little league as a kid, and according to Reid in the following clip, he had at least four hits in the game.

Johnny didn't hit David with the shot

At the beginning of the episode, Johnny points out that David actually played baseball as a child and "has the minor league record most times hit by a ball."

Later, David is hit in the back by a ball. Eugene Levy, who is a huge fan of the Toronto Blue Jays, later reveals that it was assistant director George who repeatedly hit David and not him. Dan Levy said he made the scene at least 25 times and there is a fantastic montage of him being repeatedly hit in the video below (teaser 1:48 to see his epic).

The city changed the name of its baseball team.

While the exact location of Schitt & # 39; s Creek is unknown, it was filmed in the city of Goodwood, Ontario. According to Eugene Levy, the city loves having the movie of the show there, so much so that the city's baseball team changed its name during its season in honor of the show.

"They had a minor league baseball team there that actually changed their name from Goodwood Bears to Schitt & # 39; s Creek Bears for an entire month," he told NPR in 2015.

The & # 39; Flying Latkes & # 39; exist

When Johnny walks in with Ronnie and Roland discussing how they need a player, he says, "I used to play a little ball in my day." That team? The Flying Latkes baseball team at his Hebrew school.

Although we don't actually know the origin of the name on the show, "The Flying Latke,quot; is actually a children's book written by Arthur Yorinks. The book was adapted into a play that Theatermania describes as "the story of young Danny Silverstein and his family & # 39; meshugge & # 39;". Do we see a connection here? – "As they celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. Their Christmas food fight sends a latke out the window and over the city, causing a UFO frenzy that catches the Silversteins at home with their extended family visiting and nothing but latkes for eat. "