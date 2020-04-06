Forrest Compton loses battle with coronavirus at 94

The actor who plays Lt. Col. Edward Gray on the CBS series & # 39; Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. & # 39; passed away from complications caused by COVID-19 on April 5.

"Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C." actor Forrest Compton He has died at 94 after losing his battle with the coronavirus.

The screen star died of complications from the COVID-19 virus on Sunday (April 5) according to his close friends, who confirmed his death to the Shelter Island Reporter, the local newspaper on Shelter Island, New York, where Compton had relocated. in 2002 after finishing his acting career.

Compton was possibly most famous for his role as Lt. Col. Edward Gray in the CBS series "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.", opposite Jim Nabors Y Frank Sutton, in which he appeared from 1964 to 1969.

He also found success as District Attorney Mike Karr in the soap opera "The Edge of Night", and in other popular shows such as "One Lie to Live", "As the world turns"Y"All my kids"

Compton only starred in two films during his career: Ira Hayes' 1961 biopic "The Outsider," opposite Tony Curtisand "McBain" in 1991 with Christopher Walken.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne Sementini.