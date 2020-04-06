Forgotten Harvestten Food Bank Receives Support from Michigan National Guard – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A Royal Oak food bank is receiving additional support from the Michigan National Guard.

The Forgotten Harvest Food Bank will be one of five soldier-supported distribution centers.

Other locations include Ann Arbor, Comstock Park, Flint and Pontiac.

National Guard troops undergo screening before serving food banks and are equipped with protective equipment.

