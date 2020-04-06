Forgotten Harvestten Food Bank Receives Support from Michigan National Guard – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLd75527e866ee33489faeae20db84816f75%
(DETROIT Up News Info) – A Royal Oak food bank is receiving additional support from the Michigan National Guard.
The Forgotten Harvest Food Bank will be one of five soldier-supported distribution centers.
Other locations include Ann Arbor, Comstock Park, Flint and Pontiac.
National Guard troops undergo screening before serving food banks and are equipped with protective equipment.
