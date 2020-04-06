Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s daughter arrested for allegedly stabbing Youngboy's friend

Twitter

Nineteen-year-old Iyanna reportedly accused Lapattra Lashai Jacobs of two knives after she told the latter to leave his home in Houston, Texas, claiming that she was the rapper's fiancee.



Floyd Mayweather, Jr.Iyanna's daughter was arrested on Saturday April 4 in a violent confrontation by the rapper friend. NBA Youngboy.

The 19-year-old boxer's daughter was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police sources told TMZ, after he allegedly stabbed Youngboy's friend Lapattra Lashai Jacobs twice.

Iyanna went to Youngboy's house in Houston, Texas, around 1:30 a.m. and faced the woman. Iyanna claimed she was Youngboy's fiancee and told Jacobs to get out of the house, and then they allegedly charged her with two knives.

She told police that she had never met her victim, but that she was caused by the tugging at her hair before the alleged attack.

Jacobs was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, TMZ editors said.

The incident comes three weeks after Floyd's ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, 40, was found dead in her car outside her California home. He shares three children with his late ex.