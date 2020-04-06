Florence Pugh sends birthday tribute to her special person Zach Braff

Happy Birthday, Zach Braff!

The actor turned 45 on Monday, and no one seemed more excited about his big day than Florence Pugh. The 24-year-old actress marked the most important milestone with a tribute on Instagram.

"Today we are going to smile more than the clouds are gray,quot;, Little woman star wrote alongside a photo of the Scrubs Alum taking a nap with your dog. "April 6 and we're celebrating hard! Happy birthday wishes, boogies, and applause for this special person. Pick up those bubbles and shake!"

Celebrities were spotted holding hands in New York last year. While the two have yet to comment publicly on the status of their relationship or walk the red carpet together, they have been photographed packing on the PDA on several occasions. For example, they were photographed sharing a sweet kiss in Los Angeles in January, and Braff was photographed opening the door for Pugh at a post-Oscar party in the same city in February. The 92nd Academy Awards were certainly a moment to remember for the couple. Pugh was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Amy March, making it her first nod to the Oscars.