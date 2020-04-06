Flavor & # 39; s Baby Mama, accused of & # 39; child exploitation & # 39; after claiming you don't receive child support

Instagram

Kate Gammell, who used to be the former administrator of the Public Enemy member, reveals on Instagram that she is now selling merchandise from Flavor because she needs 'money for my son's daily needs'.

Flav flavKate Gammell's ex-girlfriend has confronted the rapper again after introducing him as the father of her baby. Accessing his Instagram account on Sunday, April 5, he accused the rapper of being a boring father and not financially supporting his son.

Kate posted on her page a photo and video of her son Jordan sitting while surrounded by loads of Flavor Flav merchandise. In the caption, he stated that he is now selling the items to meet his son's needs.

"Here is my son, Jordan, sitting surrounded by official Flavor Flav merchandise. Jordan is Flav's son," Kate began to share. "I used to manage Flav but I no longer do it for the obvious reason. I bought tons of merchandise when I was his manager and now I need money for my son's daily needs because I don't receive child support, so I decided to withdraw all the merchandise and we will sell it to you. "

She continued with her speech: "It is selling at a discount rate. I will also donate a percentage to the children's hospital because they helped me as a child and they are really working hard even with the Coronavirus to help children. Merchandise information is below. Send me a message if you're interested. T-shirts $ 15, hats $ 20 and hoodies $ 30 plus shipping. Will ship worldwide. "

While some commented on how adorable the boy is, others have criticized Kate for her way of making money. "Child exploitation," she accused in the comment section. Another told him to "get a f ** king job like the rest of the hun world."

Other commentators think that selling the merchandise at this time of the coronavirus crisis is not the smartest idea. "Girl, nobody wants that shit. Take it to court," a follower advised. Another user commented, "Girl, you didn't buy all this parting."

Kate brought Flavor to court in late 2019 when she claimed that he is the father of her son Jordan, who was two months old then. Kate was part of the rapper's management team a few years ago and their relationship was documented on a reality show. "Growing Hip Hop"

The result of a paternity test confirmed that the first Public Enemy The member is the baby's father. Kate has been seeking a court decision to order the 61-year-old star, who previously denied he has a child with Kate, to start making child support payments.

Flavor has seven other children with three different women.