Fire Engulfs Ultimate Sports Bar in Waite Park – Up News Info

A huge fire blazed at the Ultimate Sports Bar in Waite Park on Monday.

The Waite Park City administrator tells that it started this morning. The bar is located at 1101 Division St.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but firefighters remain at the scene until noon.

Amid Governor Walz's stay-at-home order, the business had been operating as a take-out restaurant Thursday through Sunday.

