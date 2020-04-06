Filmfare Recommends: The Best Bollywood Thrillers Of The 1960s

You often lose track of time watching thrillers because of their intensity. Although Bollywood per se has not been so in love with the genre, in the 1960s there was an outbreak of them. Mysterious settings, haunting songs, and handsome men and women suspected of murder made a compelling vision. At a time when we need content that will tie us to our sofas, we present a list of the best mystery thrillers that came out of Bollywood in the 1960s. Sit back and enjoy.

Kanoon (1960)

Director: BR Chopra

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Nanda, Mehmood

At a time when songs had a lot of influence in deciding the fate of a movie at the box office, BR Chopra took a bold step to do courtless drama without songs. His supporters are said to have asked him to reconsider, claiming that he was actually committing professional suicide. But the filmmaker clung to his weapons and ended up making one of the best whodunits we've ever seen. Kailash (Rajendra Kumar) is a rising legal luminary and the protégé of Judge Badriprasad (Ashok Kumar). He is engaged to the judge's daughter, Meena (Nanda). Her brother-in-law and friend Vijay (Mehmood) is in a financial fight with a lender Dhaniram (Om Prakash). Kailash goes to the lender to work things out and hides when he sees his father-in-law come to meet Dhaniram. He is horrified to see that Dhaniram is stabbed by Badriprasad and runs away from there. When a petty thief, Kaalia (Nana Palsikar), is arrested by the police for the said murder, Kailash has a duty to defend him. He too, however, must ensure that the truth never comes to light. What happens next is a fascinating drama with a scathing ending.

The Bees Saal Baad (1962)

Director: Biren Nag

Cast: Biswajeet, Waheeda Rehman, Madan Puri, Asit Sen

The film is said to be based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous Sherlock Holmes novel, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Twenty years ago, a vengeful spirit had killed Kumar Vijay Singh's father and even earlier his grandfather in his ancestral village. Villagers say it is the spirit of a girl whom old Thakur had raped and she has promised to end her line. When a good day comes to the village to investigate the truth behind the rumors, everyone warns him to move but he doesn't listen. He continues to listen to the song Kahin deep jale kahin dil, sung by a mysterious girl and wants to investigate. He falls in love with a beautiful local, Radha (Waheeda Rehman), who also warns her to leave. However, he does not leave despite repeated attempts in his life and is determined to discover the truth. If there really is a ghost bent on revenge or simply if someone takes advantage of the situation it is the crux of the film. The haunting music of Hemant Kumar, who had also produced the film, was the highlight of this mystery thriller. Windy songs like Bekarar karke hame and Zara nazron se keh do ji are still popular today.

Woh Kaun Thi? (1964)

Director: Raj Khosla

Cast: Sadhna, Manoj Kumar, KN Singh

People may not remember the story of the film, but Madan Mohan's melodious melodies have survived the test of time. Lag jaa gale sung by Lata Mangeshkar is easily one of the most romantic songs in history. The haunting Naina barse rimjhim rimjhim, which the hero hears throughout the film on different occasions, certainly has an unparalleling haunting quality about it. Dr. Anand (Manoj Kumar) is in love with Seema (Helen) but is poisoned and killed. Her mother arranges her marriage to someone she has never seen before. On the wedding night, he is shocked to see someone he presumes dead as his wife. His wife continues to sing the same song that the girl sang and even does a painting of the bungalow where the doctor saw the body. He goes to Shimla alone to take care of his mental health and realizes that he has been haunted by the spirit of a girl he loved in a previous birth. Believing the story, he wants to commit suicide, but a former colleague stops him at the last minute. Anand is shocked when he learns the truth about the mysterious events.

Kohra (1964)

Director: Biren Nag

Cast: Waheeda Rehman, Biswajeet, Lalita Pawar

Art director-turned-director Biren Nag died shortly after the film's release. Kohra is an adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel Rebecca, but Nag changed things and completely changed the ending. Also, he tried to turn it into a ghost story and put supernatural elements without giving them any explanation. However, the film boasted sublime cinematography, by Marshall Braganza, which contributed greatly to the film's haunting atmosphere. The film was produced by Hemant Kumar and the composer gave some memorable songs such as Ye nayan dare dare and Jhoom jhoom dhalti raat, the latter masterfully sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Rajeshwari (Waheeda Rehman) meets the young widower Amit (Biswajeet) and the duo falls in love and gets married. When she comes to live with him in his palatial mansion, she finds herself unfavorable compared to his first wife. Amit also becomes strangely distant towards her. Certain parts of the house are prohibited for her. She begins to suspect that Amit had killed his first wife and begins investigating, leading to shocking results.

Gumnaam (1965)

Director: Raja Nawathe.

Cast: Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Pran, Helen, Mehmood

This is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's best-selling murder mystery And Then There Were None. A diverse team consisting of Asha (Nanda), Barrister Rakesh (Pran), Mr. Kishan (Manmohan), Dr. Acharya (Madan Puri), Mr. Dharamdas (Dhumal), Miss Kitty (Helen), and Mr. Sharma (Tarun Bose) mysteriously gain the opportunity to take a trip abroad. The plane carrying them makes an emergency landing on a desert island and takes off when everyone disembarks. Anand (Manoj Kumar), the flight manager, is also left behind. They listen to the song Gumnaam hai koi and follow the sound, which leads to a large bungalow, where the caretaker (Mehmood) appears to be waiting for them. Anand discovers a newspaper that accuses them all of the murder and warns that everyone present will be killed in retaliation one by one. Although the group is disturbed, they take the warning lightly. Soon, however, people are still dying one by one and survivors must unite to avoid the threat. In addition to the haunting Gumnaam hai koi, the film also featured the sparkling Hum kaale hain a kya hua dilwale hain, illustrated in Mehmood and Helen.

Mera Saaya (1966)

Director: Raj Khosla

Cast: Sunil Dutt, Sadhana, KN Singh, Prem Chopra

It is a remake of the movie Marathi Pathlaag (1964). Thakur Rakesh Singh (Sunil Dutt) is happily married to Geeta (Sadhana). He learns of his wife's illness while studying abroad and immediately returns, only to see her die in front of him. He builds a monument in her memory and cannot get out of her pain. One day, a police inspector informs him that a woman they had caught with a gang of thieves claims to be his wife. He is surprised to see the resemblance and is more surprised when the woman tells him things that only his wife could have known. He accuses her of being an impostor and files a case against her. The woman is sent to a mental institution. She runs away from there one night and confronts Rakesh, telling him the full version of the story. He is not willing to believe it even then, but circumstances compel him to accept the truth. The changing narrative of the film kept you glued to your seat at all times. Madan Mohan's tunes, especially Lata Mangeshkar's title song and Asha Bhosle's frothy Jhumka tour remain perennial.

Teesri Manzil (1966)

Director: Vijay Anand.

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh

They say that there is no better stylist in our films than Vijay Anand and this film proves it once again. Teesri Manzil was a musical murder mystery. The melodies created by the master RD Burman made the listeners wake up and realize their genius. It was not an unknown entity as it has been helping its father SD Burman for quite some time but here he showed his own brand of music that was drastically different from his father's when it came to orchestration but not so different when it was about melody. Rupa (Sabina) falls dead from the third floor of a hotel in Dehradun. Her sister Sunita (Asha Parekh) feels that Rocky (Shammi Kapoor) is behind death and travels to Dehradun to expose him. However, Rocky has been posing as Anil and has been flirting with her the entire time. He really falls in love with Sunita and confesses the truth to her, claiming her innocence about her sister's death. She is furious with him and does not pay attention to his pleas. She changes her mind when an attempt is made to end her life as well. They team up to find the real killer. The end of the twist comes as a real surprise. Tunes like Deewana mujhsa nahin, O haseena zulfonwali, O mera sona are still blockbusters.

Hamraaz (1967)

Director: BR Chopra

Cast: Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Vimi, Mumtaz

Hamraaz was a fairly Hitchcockian movie made by BR Chopra. Its various twists and turns kept viewers guessing until the end. Ravi provided the music and songs like Neele gagan ke tale, Tum agar saath dene ka and Na moonh chhupa ke jiyo written by Sahir are still popular even today. Kumar (Sunil Dutt) is a well-known stage actor who plays plays alongside his Shabnam (Mumtaz) who is a little in love with him. During a trip to Darjeeling, he falls in love with Meena (Vimi). His behavior changes after his father's death and Kumar begins to feel that he is having an affair. He intends to investigate and disguises himself with the intention of following her, but finds her dead. Soon, Inspector Ashok (Balraj Sahni) begins to suspect him. To escape the murder charge, Kumar begins a parallel investigation on his own. His questions lead him to Captain Rajesh (Raaj Kumar), who confesses to being Meena's first husband. He also tells her that they have a daughter who was given up for adoption. The man who killed Meena now brings the boy and duo together to discover the truth about the mysterious events.

Ittefaq (1969)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Nanda

Yash Chopra followed in the footsteps of his older brother BR Chopra by making a movie without songs. It was a bold decision, especially as Rajesh Khanna was starting to make a name for himself as a musical superstar. Dilip Roy (Rajesh Khanna) is accused of having killed his wife according to the testimony of his sister (Bindu). His erratic behavior during the trial leads Dr. Trivedi (Gajanan Jagirdar), a psychologist to examine him. Trivedi feels that he must be kept under medical observation and gives orders to that effect. One stormy night, Dilip escapes and ends up at Rekha's (Nanda) house. He finds a corpse there and suspects that she has killed her husband. He asks about it, only to discover that the body has disappeared. However, he still calls the police who find the body outside. The police accuse him of another murder and the future really looks bleak for him. He insists that the police are helping Rekha and that he is innocent of the crime. The way out of the dilemma forms the crux of this intriguing story.