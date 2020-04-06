FIFA to announce recommendations for soccer resumption in the next 48 hours | Football news

%MINIFYHTML9a183619fe052c6767a617593065c7bc76%

Senior executives from all confederations consider proposals as part of the FIFA coronavirus task force





FIFA will announce plans in the next 48 hours

The FIFA Coronavirus Task Force will announce its recommendations for club soccer in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The group, which includes the FIFA administration and top executives from all confederations, wants to be as flexible as possible to ensure that all leagues have the best possible chance to complete this season's matches when it is absolutely safe to do so.

They are also considering proposals to move the transfer window dates and to extend the contracts of non-contract players in June.

The working group is consulting with legal experts and any recommendation they make will have at its heart the health and safety of all players, supporters and everyone who works in soccer.

This news comes after last week's announcement by UEFA that it pledged to end the 2019/20 season, despite previous reports that UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin had set a deadline of August 3 to complete all pending games.