FCC Rejects Call to Investigate Broadcast of Trump Coronavirus Briefings – Deadline

The FCC rejected a request to investigate how broadcasters broadcast President Donald Trump's statements about the coronavirus, as well as those made by on-air personalities, including Rush Limbaugh.

In response to an emergency request from public interest group Free Press, the agency said it would act "not act as a roving arbiter of broadcasting organizations' editorial trials or discourage them from broadcasting breaking news stories involving government amid the current global pandemic. "

FCC President Ajit Pai said that "the federal government will not, and never should, investigate broadcasters for their editorial trials simply because a special interest group is angry at the opinions expressed on the air, as well as with Those who express them. In short, we will not censor the news. Instead, according to the First Amendment, we let broadcasters determine for themselves how to cover this national emergency, including live events involving our nation's leaders. " .

Related story Actors' Actions Demand Federal COBRA Subsidies As New York Arts Worker Unemployment Claims Soar 3.880%

In its petition, Free Press argued that Trump's misstatements and misinformation about the coronavirus have caused "substantial public harm." They point to Trump's statements about chloroquine phosphate as an effective treatment for the virus, despite the fact that one of his task force members, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the evidence is not yet conclusive.

"In terms of science, I don't think we can definitely say that it works," Fauci said in Face the nation on Sunday.