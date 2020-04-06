FCC Rejects Call to Investigate Broadcast of Trump Coronavirus Briefings – Deadline

The FCC rejected a request to investigate how broadcasters broadcast President Donald Trump's statements about the coronavirus, as well as those made by on-air personalities, including Rush Limbaugh.
In response to an emergency request from public interest group Free Press, the agency said it would act "not act as a roving arbiter of broadcasting organizations' editorial trials or discourage them from broadcasting breaking news stories involving government amid the current global pandemic. "
FCC President Ajit Pai said that "the federal government will not, and never should, investigate broadcasters for their editorial trials simply because a special interest group is angry at the opinions expressed on the air, as well as with Those who express them. In short, we will not censor the news. Instead, according to the First Amendment, we let broadcasters determine for themselves how to cover this national emergency, including live events involving our nation's leaders. " .
In its petition, Free Press argued that Trump's misstatements and misinformation about the coronavirus have caused "substantial public harm." They point to Trump's statements about chloroquine phosphate as an effective treatment for the virus, despite the fact that one of his task force members, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the evidence is not yet conclusive.
"In terms of science, I don't think we can definitely say that it works," Fauci said in Face the nation on Sunday.
In its petition, Free Press argued that "when the president tells dangerous lies about a public health emergency, broadcasters have a choice: not to broadcast them, or to put those lies in context with disclaimers that point out that they may be untrue and untrue. " And certainly the FCC has a duty to control radio stations that create confusion with lies and misinformation. "
Among other things, Free Press said the FCC could issue guidance "recommending that broadcasters disclose prominently when the information they transmit is false or scientifically suspicious."
The petition is the latest battle over the obligations of broadcasting organizations when it comes to the coronavirus. The Trump campaign has tried to get broadcasters to remove a super PAC ad by Joe Biden. The announcement featured a mapping chart of US coronavirus cases. USA In the last two months, with audio of comments that Trump has made to minimize the threat of the virus.
Last week, Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Energy, and Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA), asked Pai to provide guarantees to stations in the wake of Trump's legal campaign. threats to remove advertisements. The Trump campaign warned that continuing to broadcast the ads "could jeopardize your station's license." The FCC has not yet commented on the lawmakers' letter.
