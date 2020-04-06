Farhan Akhtar sings his song from his album Echoes and it's too good

We have all seen Farhan Akhtar take the stage like a rock star in his movies and we have all sung along with him through many of his songs. The director and actor posted a video of himself singing a song he wrote that is beautiful and gives hope in the days of COVID19.

The song is from his album, Echoed, and the actor is seen playing the guitar in sync as he melodiously sings the song, Don't Say It's the End. As reassuring as it is, the song talks about getting together again and talks about understanding the situation because it's the end.

Watch him sing this tune here: