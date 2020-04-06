Fall Out Boy gives $ 100,000 to Chicago coronavirus relief

Instagram

In making the generous donation in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, bassist Pete Wentz urges fans and supporters to 'consult with the people they love and support the companies they love'.

fall out Boy They have donated $ 100,000 (£ 82,000) to COVID-19 relief charities in their native Chicago, Illinois.

The city is the ninth most affected in the US. USA With more than 10,300 cases and more than 240 deaths, and now Pete wentz and his bandmates have made a donation to the Chicago Community Response Fund COVID-19 through their Fall Out Boy Fund.

The cash will help heads of charities "deploy resources in agencies that have immediate capacity to reach individuals and families disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 throughout the Chicago region."

"Chicago is the city we grew up in," says bassist Wentz. "It is important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the front lines in any way we can. No act of kindness is too small right now."

He also urged fans to "consult with the people they love and support the companies they love" during the coronavirus blockade, adding: "Stay alert and hopeful. We are all affected by this, and we win by joining and thinking about the world as bigger than us. "

Meanwhile, Wentz recently recreated a live Fall Out Boy show using action figures to entertain fans in closing.

Using items from the group's SOTA Toys 2006 range, the collector put on a show for a multitude of toy figures, including Homer Simpson.