Facebook and Instagram go up after UK users suffered an outage – Latest news

Facebook and Instagram fell for PC and desktop users in the UK night, although mobile access was in perfect condition.

Several users went to Twitter and said they could not access the social media platform or its photo-sharing application on desktops.

Both platforms went live after a couple of hours of inactivity, outage tracking website Downdetector reports.

Several people responded to the official DownDetector UK account to report which areas Facebook was down on. "Facebook is having issues since 5:24 PM BST. RT if it's down for you too #Facebookdown," DownDetector posted.

"The Facebook desktop browser has been slow for a few days and now does not load pages or login … the mobile version works fine!" replied a user.

The social media giant had yet to update its users on why this happened.

"I can still access it from my mobile but not from my PC, even though they both go through the same router," one user tweeted.

On April 2, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp stopped working for millions of users in North America, South America and Europe.

The problems frequently reported on Facebook were with images, according to Downdetector.

Some people also had problems with News Feed and logged in. On Instagram, most of the problems were with News Feed.

On WhatsApp, users reported problems with sending or receiving messages, followed by connection problems.

