Ezra Miller under fire for allegedly smothering a woman

Ezra Miller It is in hot internet water.

the League of Justice Y Fantastic beasts star is making headlines this Monday after eyebrow raising images emerged on the social networks of the 27-year-old actor. In the clip, which appeared online on Twitter, the star yells at a woman, "Did you want to fight? Is that the deal?" as the woman playfully moves her arms as she walks toward him. So Miller seems to grab her neck and push her against what appears to be something on wheels behind her. He seems to continue pushing her towards the ground, at that moment you can hear someone behind the camera saying "Woah, brother, brother, brother, brother, brother,quot; when people seem to be approaching them. "You want to fight?" Miller can be heard screaming off camera.

ME! The news has confirmed that the incident took place at the Prikið Kaffihús pub in Iceland. By Variety, it happened around 6 p.m. On April 1, a source in the pub identified the man in the video as Miller. Quoting the source, Variety Miller reported that he was confronted by a group of fans who described himself as "quite aggressive." Variety He also reported that the bar staff escorted the actor off the premises. The police were not called.

A source from the establishment told E! The news of this incident is seriously considered and Prikið does not tolerate violence in any way.

It is unclear where the video originated or what happened before and after what is shown in the 15 second footage. ME! News has contacted the actor's representative for comment.