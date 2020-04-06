Ezra Miller caught a woman choked and thrown to the ground

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Fantastic Animals & # 39; It's trending on Twitter after a video went viral and showed him grabbing a fan by the neck in Iceland, though it's unclear what unleashes his anger.

Ezra Miller is trending on Twitter for the wrong reason. The actor, known for his portrayal of The Flash, also known as Barry Allen at the DCEU, was caught on camera choking a fan in Iceland. Since the video went viral on Sunday night, April 5, people have reacted in shock.

It is unclear what caused his anger, but at the beginning of the 14 second clip has seen the woman challenge a duel. "Oh do you want to fight? Is that what you want to do?" He is heard saying when the excited fanatic, dressed in heavy winter clothing that includes a turtleneck sweater and a long coat, approached her.

Ezra, who was wearing a long red coat and jeans, soon grabbed the woman by the neck and shoved her into the hallway truck parked just behind her. Still suffocating the girl, the 27-year-old star threw her to the ground. A man behind the camera was clearly surprised when he heard him exclaim, "Woah, brother. Brother," before finishing the video.

The incident reportedly occurred in public outside a local store in the country. Someone, who claimed to be present during the incident, claimed on Twitter that some boys removed him from the woman and immobilized him, but then spat on the user's brother and the waiter.

It is unknown if the act was performed in a playful way or not, but some Twitter users have been speculating that it could be under the influence of drugs. "He must be high," one assumed. Another commented: "Coke rage."

Someone else pointed out, "He's dragging the words … definitely on something, whether it's coke, liquor, or a combination of other things. This is very messy. I didn't expect this from Ezra." Another commented, "He is the last person who would think of doing this. He must take all drugs."

Others, on the other hand, said they were not surprised. "These people are like 'the girls who wanted Ezra Miller to strangle them,' he said, and are they upset now? 'How do you realize he assaulted a woman, right? We wanted to strangle ourselves with him. consent, "one user tweeted. Another user called Ezra "a psychopath".

Some others doubted that the video is new. "The story doesn't make any sense, buddy," said one. Another agreed and explained, "Yes, this makes no sense, haven't bars been closed in Iceland since March 23? Why are they in a bar then and how are the gorillas there? Something is really wrong here." .

Ezra has not addressed his act in the video.