Exclusive: It's hard to maintain good mental health all the time – Alaya F

Tell us about something that scares you during the confinement?

Our country has a large population. Sometimes social distancing is not even an option, for example in the slums. Here, people live very close. It is difficult to keep your distance. To contain and control the pandemic, there is only so much you can do. That is worrisome.



What problems have you faced during quarantine?

I stay with my mother (actor Pooja Bedi) and my brother (Omar). I was traveling in India a while ago. When I returned, the city was locked up. I have not been able to see my father (businessman Farhan Furniturewala), my half brother (Zaan), my stepmother (Laila Khan), my grandparents … even my Nana (actor Kabir Bedi), although I saw him before the emergency closing .

Also, maintaining good mental health is challenging as you are locked up all the time. You cannot go out in the sunlight. That does affect your mental health. But you must be aware of that and do things to lift your mood and your spirit. That said, we are fortunate to have adequate food to eat and the company of our family.



How do you stay calm?

I am trying to keep myself busy and productive as much as possible. That is really helping. Even in my normal life, if I sit idle for too long, it bothers me. Just showering, feeling fresh, wearing nice clothes, combing my hair … although I have nowhere to go, it makes me feel good.



What do you enjoy during your time at home?

I love to draw, spend time with my mother and brother, something I don't normally do. I also cook when I have the chance. I also exercise. But I don't love doing that. That is something I really don't want to do. It is something I have to do.



Three quick dishes you can prepare during the confinement …



Pasta with prepared sauce. Maggi noodles and eggs are quick and easy to prepare. Also, sandwiches are quick fixes.



The blockade has forced people to stay on social media longer. Is that also true for you?

Yes, it is a little more than usual. But I am frustrated with my phone. The worst thing that happened was that my phone decided to give up on me. My primary phone has become dysfunctional. Now, I am using my backup phone. So even if I want to be on my phone, I can't stay too long because it is slow. In general, I don't like being on my phone too much. This was the way the Universe said, "You don't like it, you don't." So yes, be careful what you wish for.



Remember some memes you saw online related to the shutdown.

I saw a meme saying that people are making Dalgona coffee as if it were the cure for coronavirus. It was fun and had a personal touch. There was one from Filmfare, a video of me doing Kathak chakkars in my kathak class. He said that leaving home after this closing would be like … It was related to me, so I liked it even more.



Two new things you plan to learn during the lockdown.

I want to learn to cook well. I was studying in New York. So I can survive on my own kitchen. I can cook eggs and pasta. Recently, I learned how to cook protein pancakes. But I want to learn authentic cuisine. Also, I would like to maintain the discipline of exercising at home every day. I'm not a fan of training. I like to do Pilates, dance, gymnastics … as exercise. I must adhere to some discipline when it comes to exercising at home.



Have you downloaded any game for fun?

I am not a gaming person. But I'm & # 39; partying & # 39; much. I can talk to my friends around the world and even in India. Through the video application, you can chat with many people at once. That's funny.



If you had the option to quarantine with one person, who would you choose? What would you stock up on?

I would probably spend it with Meryl Streep. She would be forced to teach me acting skills and techniques. Then I would be in my A-game and ready to conquer the world. I'd keep an unlimited stock of delicious food, because no matter what you do, you'll want tasty healthy food, some good books, and music. As silly as it sounds, this arrangement would be great.