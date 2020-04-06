Ex ‘My 600-lb. The subject of life was 49 years old – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML89461f51e5a1e9854de642f999540c7277%

James King, whose story was told in a 2017 episode of the TLC docuseries My 600 pounds. Lifetime, has died. He was 49 years old. King died April 3 at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville. No cause of death was disclosed, but King had numerous health problems.

King was profiled in a season 5 episode of My 600 pounds. Lifetime, which aired in March 2017. With King weighing in at nearly 800 pounds, the episode focused on his attempts to drop to 600 in order to undergo life-saving gastric bypass surgery. He made a few return visits to the show, reaching over £ 840 in 2018.

Watch a clip of her story above.

TLC today posted a tribute to King on Twitter: “TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of James King, who shared his weight loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. "

King was born on June 2, 1970 in Paducah, KY. He and his brother were raised by their father; King said on the show: "I only saw my mother three times during my childhood, and she was drunk each time, so my father took care of us." Later he reconnected with his mother, "and I felt that something was missing in my life was not so much missing."

But her mother died a few months later. While attending his funeral, he said, "We received a phone call that our family's house had caught fire and I lost almost everything I had in one day." The depression became so severe, she said, that she couldn't even go to school: "It seems like all I wanted to do was eat."

The king is survived by his wife, Lisa; father Donald; a brother, Donald; four daughters and two sons; and 19 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are kept private, according to Milner & Orr Funeral Home.