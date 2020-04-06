Ew David, these are some of the best quotes from Schitt & # 39; s Creek

David, stop acting like a disgruntled pelican!
That is just one of the many dialogues of the beloved Schitt & # 39; s Creek we'll be missing as the show ends tomorrow night. Sure, we have five seasons to watch on Netflix and a sixth to watch on Pop, but nothing will beat hearing some of those lines the first time around, and suddenly we find incredible images in our heads.
Back in season three before David (Dan Levy) ever met and fell in love with Patrick, had a little affair with a boy named Jake, and when Moira Rose (Catherine O & # 39; Hara) caught Jake getting out of the shower, looked at his horrified son and said those words, giving us a phrase that even Levy chose as one of his favorites.
"The 'discontented pelican' line was something I'm most proud of, just because Catherine came up with so many good lines for herself, it really was as if we could have a line there that was at couple with some of the things he was doing, and then success, "he told E! News before the end. "And seeing the kind of life on the Internet that he has had has been quite remarkable."
"I think I have a favorite line for each character, and I'm sure they're all in memes and GIFS or GIFs (pronounced like JIF), floating around the Internet somewhere," he continued. "And I think it is a delightful comfort to know that this program will be available on the Internet for quite some time."
Levy did not share his choices for the best lines for each character with us, but we can share ours!
Moira Rose
"Where's Bebe's camera?"
"How mercurial life is … we all imagine that the goddess Artemis brings us out of the ashes and here I receive a balatron from Barnum & Bailey."
"Who put a picture of a ghost on my desk?" (It was a sonogram).
"Fear not, she is risen!"
"Gossip is the devil's phone. The best thing to do is just hang up!"
"Oh, I'd kill for a good coma right now."
"There's nothing here but hot singles in my area."
Alexis: "What is your favorite season?"
Moira: "Awards,quot;.
"I know all about being left in the lurch for a fundraiser. Eva Longoria and I were supposed to be performing our ventriloquist act for the benefit of everyone for juvenile rhinoplasty, when she suddenly retired due to exhaustion. I had to to be both a puppet and a puppeteer! "
"If airplane safety videos have taught me anything, David, it's that a mother puts on her own mask first."
"It's probably nothing, but I think I've killed a MAN!"
"I don't know what to do, David. The last time I felt so emotionally overwhelmed, I was playing Lady Macbeth on a Crystal Skies cruise during Shakespeare at Sea week!"
"A heavy salad could very well be a saucepan."
"I would be happy to confirm your attendance as pending."
"This wine is horrible. Bring me another glass."
Alexis Rose
"I miss being surrounded by loose acquaintances who think I'm funny, smart, and charming."
"I don't skate for life, David. I walk through life, with really nice shoes."
"What happens now? Do I leave everything behind and move to a random island to be with the love of my life? Because I did that with Harry Styles in England, and it was, like, very rainy."
"Do I have to remind you of the time the Somali pirates took me hostage on David Geffen's yacht for a week and no one answered my text messages?"
"Yes, no. I know composting. Gwyneth Paltrow does a composting gift swap."
"So this is strange. Today is the longest relationship I have voluntarily had with someone. Yes, the longest relationship was a three month affair with a Saudi prince, but for the past two months I have been trapped in his palace trying to get to an embassy. "
"I didn't go missing, David. The FBI knew where I was all the time."
"Hello, my name is Alexis Rose, represented by Alexis Rose Talent. I chose to perform the title track for my limited-reality and limited-critic series, A Little Bit Alexis. Feel free to sing if you know the words!
I am a Lamborghini / I am a Hollywood star / I am a little drunk / when I drive my car / I am expensive sushi / I am a nice huge yacht / I am a little single / even when I am not / I am a little / I am a little / I am a little / I am a little / La la la la la la la / A little Alexis "
And of course: "Ew, David!"
Johnny Rose
"Moira, you're having a drink, you look at the roller coaster and it says 'tweet on Facebook!' Or, 'Leave us a comment!' And you say, yes, yes, it's Well, I think I will. "
"Well David, this type of party takes time and planning. Now when I planned that Casablanca-themed party for your mom's 40, I had to quarantine the camels for a month."
"Oh, look at David. Smart enough to understand that joke, but not smart enough to stop wearing sweaters in mid-summer."
"You are not the only one with an online presence."
"Welcome. I hope you're enjoying the cinnamon buns and the vodka. We thought it was festive in a Scandinavian way."
David Rose
"You may want to rethink the nightgown first; it's all an Ebenezer Scrooge thing going on. Best for Bob Cratchet."
"I couldn't be more one with nature. I do Coachella every year."
"I am trying not to connect with people right now."
"Like Beyonce, I excel as a soloist."
"I won't be ashamed of the pretzels in the mall."
"I haven't dazzled anything since I was 22 years old."
"Don't be a little B!"
"I plan to take a pill, cry a little, and fall asleep early."
"I do drink red wine, but I also drink white wine. And I have been known to occasionally taste the rose, and a couple of summers ago I tried a merlot that used to be chardonnay. I like wine, not the label."
Schitt & # 39; s CreekThe series finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m., followed by a behind-the-scenes documentary about Pop.
