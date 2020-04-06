Ew David, these are some of the best quotes from Schitt & # 39; s Creek

David, stop acting like a disgruntled pelican!

That is just one of the many dialogues of the beloved Schitt & # 39; s Creek we'll be missing as the show ends tomorrow night. Sure, we have five seasons to watch on Netflix and a sixth to watch on Pop, but nothing will beat hearing some of those lines the first time around, and suddenly we find incredible images in our heads.

Back in season three before David (Dan Levy) ever met and fell in love with Patrick, had a little affair with a boy named Jake, and when Moira Rose (Catherine O & # 39; Hara) caught Jake getting out of the shower, looked at his horrified son and said those words, giving us a phrase that even Levy chose as one of his favorites.

"The 'discontented pelican' line was something I'm most proud of, just because Catherine came up with so many good lines for herself, it really was as if we could have a line there that was at couple with some of the things he was doing, and then success, "he told E! News before the end. "And seeing the kind of life on the Internet that he has had has been quite remarkable."