Home Local News Evacuation warning in effect for homes in the sacred fire burning area...

Evacuation warning in effect for homes in the sacred fire burning area – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Evacuation warning in effect for homes in the sacred fire burning area - CBS Los Angeles
LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) – An evacuation warning was issued for neighborhoods in the Holy Fire burning area before a slow-moving winter storm.

The evacuation warning was issued for homes in Indian Canyon, which burned during the 2018 Sacred Fire. Since then, Lake Elsinore has experienced large mudflows during subsequent rain storms.

Mud and debris flows did not materialize during the recent rain storms, but authorities do not want residents to be complacent this week. It is expected to rain on Monday and for much of the weekend.

The idea of ​​evacuating is complicated by current guidelines for social distancing and a permanent state order for residents to remain in their homes during the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities say residents should call 211 for information on shelters.

%MINIFYHTML77589763d24fa6d56993993c80e286217%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©