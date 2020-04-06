Eva Marcille's morning look makes fans praise her fresh face – check out her latest photos from Under The Covers

Eva Marcille seems to be in love with her look without makeup. She keeps posting all kinds of photos showing her fresh face and of course people praise her like there's no tomorrow.

Check out the last photo and video he decided to share on his social media account.

‘Do I stay in bed or go to have a coffee downstairs? My whole family is awake, my husband is working and I am on these covers as if I had worked five shifts in a row. "Eva captioned one of the posts.

Cynthia bailey skipped the comments and posted: ‘Stay in bed and relax. You deserve it, boss lady❤️ ’

Another follower said, "Get some more rest, this quarantine is so mentally draining."

Someone else posted this: Yo Me too Eva! There is nothing wrong with taking a few minutes for yourself. Especially with three little ones. We need to spend a few minutes with ourselves, a mother and a wife in order to give to our family. Enjoy this time. "

One follower said, "Stay in bed, enjoy those minutes for yourself," and another fan posted, "It seems like he needs to rest and take care of you for at least 30 more minutes."

Someone else said, ‘Once they know you're awake, you'll be working five shifts in a row, lol, stay in bed a little longer. You work hard all week. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘Eva, why your nails look so good. Mine look really horrible, "and another fan also spoke about Eva's gaze:" Tomorrow @evamarcille the diva !! 😍 Did you sleep with a scarf or not? Your hair is combed! "

The other day, Eva excited fans when she accepted the NeNe Leakes challenge and flaunted her body for the camera. You should definitely watch the video too.



