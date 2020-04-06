EPCR Confirms Club World Cup Discussions | Rugby Union News





The Saracens are the current holders of the Heineken Champions Cup

The governing body of the European Rugby Union, the EPCR, has confirmed that there are ongoing talks on a proposal for a world Club World Cup.

Organizers of the two major European rugby club tournaments, the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, say stakeholder conversations have already started for a competition that complements both and takes place once every four years.

Proposals could see teams from the English Premier League, French Top14, Pro14 and Super Rugby, along with the league winners from the United States and Japan competing.

A statement admitted that work on possible formats is ongoing with a collaborative approach and player wellness issues at the forefront.

However, he went on to say that he did not think "appropriate to highlight such discussions as the public health crisis due to COVID-19 continues."

The governing body added that the organization's focus is to try to reschedule the knockout stages of the 2019/20 tournaments subject to directives from the government and local authorities.