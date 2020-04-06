Enrique Iglesias publishes the adorable video of his two-month-old girl & # 39; Bailando & # 39;

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Hero & # 39; and her longtime partner, former tennis star Anna Kournikova, welcomed their third child together, a daughter they nicknamed Masha, in late January.

Enrique Iglesias Just released a cute video to entertain fans and fans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Two months after welcoming her third child with a lifelong partner anna Kournikova, hit maker "Hero" posted a clip that saw his girl "dancing".

In the video posted on Sunday, April 5, the 44-year-old singer could be seen laying Mary, or Masha as she nicknamed her in Russian, on her lap. Accompanied by Funny."We Are Young", he moved his hands as she looked at the camera. For the small show, Mary wore a navy blue dress with red and green stripes, as well as red stockings. Meanwhile, he donned a gray shirt and a pair of camouflage pants.

The short clip, which was captioned with a simple heart-eyed emoji, soon flooded with comments praising Mary's tenderness. One said: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Guando! ”A second commented:“ Masha is beautiful, bless God. ”A third burst forth,“ Cute. Check out this little package! "

Enrique and Anna welcomed Mary on January 30. His arrival was announced in mid-February by Enrique's brother, Julio Iglesias Jr. "I already became an uncle," he said in an interview with the Chilean radio station ADN. When asked if the new addition to his family had arrived, he replied, "Yes." He added: "My brother now has three children. He is very happy."

Days after Julio's revelation, Enrique himself shared a first look at Mary through an Instagram post. "My Sunshine 01.30.2020," wrote the King of Latin Pop along with a photo of him holding his newborn baby.

In addition to Mary, Enrique and Anna share 2-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas. Speaking of how the older brothers reacted to the arrival of their little sister, Enrique told PEOPLE: "They really love it." Admitting his "two-year gap" has "scared him a little" and he noted that his two sons adapted "smoothly" to their new roles.