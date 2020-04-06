Enjoy this week's supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – A supermoon rises in the sky this week, seeking to be the biggest and brightest of the year.

The moon will not only be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. The moon will be 221,855 miles (357,042 kilometers) apart at its fullest on Tuesday night, making it appear larger and brighter.

NASA is encouraging everyone to look up at the sky, either outside or through a living room window.

Scientist Noah Petro of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland said the important thing is to stay safe while observing the moon during the pandemic.

"If you can't get out safely … then that's fine," said Petro. "Come out next month or when it's safe again. Use the full moon as an excuse to get out and start looking at the moon."

He added: "Use this as an opportunity not to physically distance yourself, but to connect emotionally with something that is physically away from us."

There is a chain of supermoons this spring. So if you miss the next lunar show, watch next May 7.

In mid-April, the waning moon will pass Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars, clustered in the southeastern sky before sunrise.

All this occurs after a brilliant Venus passed away a few days ago in front of the Pleiades, the so-called star cluster of the Seven Sisters.

"We have really been fortunate to have good astronomy: astronomy in the backyard or astronomy in the living room," Petro said.

