England all-rounder Ben Stokes turns in Virtual F1 GP, finishes last Cricket News

Cricket player Ben Stokes traded his bat for an F1 simulator, taking on stars from the motorsports world, but took an early turn in virtual GP.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes became a spinner in the F1 Virtual GP when he finished 18th and last in a simulated race around Melbourne's Albert Park.

With the coronavirus pandemic stopping any crickets, Stokes was behind the wheel of a Red Bull for Sunday's race, which was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, ahead of fellow drivers Christian Lundgaard and George Russell.

What counts is participation … is what I always tell my children – Ben Stokes (@ benstokes38) April 5, 2020

Stokes, who had ranked 16th, turned on lap four of the 29-lap race and eventually finished behind Sky F1 expert and former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert at the rear of the field.

Stoffel Vandoorne licked the 28-year-old in a Mercedes, and his promising start only showed a false sunrise.

Commentators curse … – Stuart Broad (@ StuartBroad8) April 5, 2020

However, Stokes seemed to enjoy himself very much and even suggested that his England teammate Stuart Broad could join him on his next virtual outing.