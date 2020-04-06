Emotional Michelle Money claims her daughter could be put in a deeper accident after skateboarding

Instagram

A week after 15-year-old Brielle suffered a "severe brain trauma and skull fracture," the season 1 winner of "Bachelor in Paradise" is asking for prayers, claiming that she is alone and needs support.

Michelle Money he is desperate for prayers of support. A week after her daughter Brielle suffered severe brain trauma and a skull fracture due to a skateboarding accident, the season 15 contestant on "The Bachelor"He stated that the 15-year-old could be in a deeper coma.

Launching to Instagram on Sunday, April 5, the 39-year-old man gave an update on Michelle's condition. "I published in my story for them to pray and once I published that, their numbers started to drop," she said tearfully. "Today has been a week and if we cannot stabilize her numbers, then she will have to take her to a deeper coma that has many other side effects that we do not want or that we will have to do surgery and remove part of her skull."

In the published video, the winner of season 1 of "Bachelor in Paradise"He asked fans and followers to pray for Brielle." I need everyone to pray right now because we just have to stabilize her, "he begged." Please pray for her. A week has passed, a week has passed. Last night was really scary, but when I published in my story for them to pray, their numbers began to stabilize. I just need them to really pray now, okay? Thank you."

In the legend of the publication, Michelle detailed that "Brielle's brain pressure has increased." He noted that he was "considering other options as it cannot be managed with what we are currently doing." Noting that she believed in the "power of prayer," she pleaded, "However, if you choose to spend the day, I ask that at 4 p.m. MST, you stop and pray with my family and me."

"It would also be amazing if you could pray all day," added the mother of one. "Sorry about the emotional video, I just don't know what else to do and I'm alone here and I need support. #Prayforbrie."

In late March, Michelle announced that Brielle had been involved in "a terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support." Revealing that Brielle was treated at Primary Children's Hospital, she explained that her teenage daughter "suffered severe brain trauma and a skull fracture. She is medically induced in a coma to relieve pressure on her brain."