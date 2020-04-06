Emory's owner doesn't know if his new restaurant can survive COVID-19

In our "My Restaurant Story,quot; series, restaurant owners in the Greater Boston area share how COVID-19 has affected their business. If you are a restaurant owner, you can share your story here.

In the restaurant years, The Emory is still a baby.

The neighborhood newcomer opened his doors in Beacon Hill in August of last year and quickly became excited by his classic and uncomplicated offerings: baked potato beignets, a great burger, and innovative cocktail offerings. "I can't believe I can do this," owner Emory "Andy,quot; Kilgore told Boston.com shortly before The Emory debuted, its first restaurant, after spending more than 25 years in the industry in places like No Park. .9, Stoddard & # 39; s and Broad Street Riot.

Now named after generations of Kilgore family men, The Emory has closed. Kilgore had to fire 18 of his staff, and his landlord is still waiting for rent. Kilgore shared how COVID-19 has affected him and his business since the pandemic first came to Boston.

Entries may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.

Name: Emory "Andy,quot; Kilgore

Restaurant: The Emory, Boston

What is The Emory's COVID-19 story?

Andy Kilgore, owner of The Emory. —Photo provided

The Emory opened in August last year in Beacon Hill. My wife and I have a loan from the SBA (Small Business Administration) using our Somerville home as collateral, and we use a large portion of our savings to run (the restaurant). As with all startups, in addition to standard operating costs, we are paying construction, equipment, etc. debts.

While the early years are difficult for any new business, we were creating a niche in the neighborhood and we felt good about the direction things were going. January was busier than expected and things were going well. In the weeks leading up to the mandatory shutdown, we saw a steady decline in business as people became nervous and began to isolate themselves. Of course, with the shutdown, we had to fire all of our employees.

What has been the most difficult part so far?

One of my employee's parents passed away from COVID-19 (last) week. I think we all have to realize that things will never be the same after this.

What kind of financial difficulties has your restaurant faced?

(There has been a) total stoppage of income. We have had no income for weeks and a declining income weeks before. Also, the insurance we all pay by law declines to cover any loss during this period. My landlord expects to be paid "as always." There is absolutely no way that this is feasible.

What do restaurants need right now?

Rent relief is probably number one. Utility bills are coming in, so helping with them would be good, too. Federal relief is weeks or months away. The Massachusetts legislature is considering a bill that would compel insurance companies to cover loss of income from business interruption. That would be huge.