Elodie Yung to star in Fox pilot "The Cleaning Lady" Shannyn Sossamon – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Reckless Defenders Élodie Yung has been chosen as the protagonist of the Fox drama pilot The cleaning lady in a recast

In the pilot, written by Miranda Kwok and directed by Michael Offer, she replaces Shannyn Sossamon, who had originally been cast in the title role, Reyna Salonga. It came out after the pilot's table read just a couple of days before all pilot production was based on the coronavirus pandemic.

Yung's casting is an indication that Fox intends to film The cleaning ladyWhat I'm hearing is currently the plan for the network's four drama pilots and two sitcoms, one of which has been partially filmed.

With Yung on board, the ethnicity of Reyna's character, originally a Philipina, has been changed to match Yung's background (she is the daughter of the Cambodian father and French mother), while maintaining the focus of the character's drama. darkly aspiring in Philippine culture.

Reyna is a smart Cambodian doctor who worked at a major medical center in Manila, Philippines, where she met her husband Pilipino, Marco Salonga. After her son was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder, Reyna comes to the US. USA To receive medical treatment to save your sick child. But when the system fails and pushes her to hide, Reyna refuses to be beaten and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady on duty for the mob, while keeping secrets from her undocumented Filipino sister-in-law Fiona Salonga (Ginger Gonzaga) and dodging the FBI. Willing to do anything to save her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the law for all the right reasons, and eventually forging her own path in the criminal underworld when she starts playing by her own rules.

In addition to Ginzaga, Yung joins the cast previously Adan Canto and Vincent Piazza.

Kwok executive produces with Shay Mitchell, Melissa Carter and Offer. The pilot is slated to film in New Mexico.

Yung, probably best known for her role as Elektra Natchios in the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil toNorth Dakota The defenders, was recently released in the upcoming thriller Hunters in the dark based on Lawren Osborne's eponymous novel.

The French actress, with a law degree, made her Hollywood debut in David Fincher & # 39; s The girl with the dragon tattoo and has starred Gods of Egypt, GI Joe 2: Retaliation Y The hitman's bodyguard.

She is represented by Industry Entertainment, ICM Partners, and Gang Tire.