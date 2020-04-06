Ellen Pompeo's daughter has great self-quarantine council

Ellen Pompeothe daughter of Sienna May is voicing his complaints to his 3-year-old brother Eli Christopher.

"He is very rude and it's just … he keeps testing me," the 5-year-old girl tells her mother about her younger brother. "Eli, he keeps testing me. Even when I was four years old, he (kept) testing me and even now that I'm 5 years old, he's still testing me. Every day he's testing me."

In the video the Grey's Anatomy Actress posted to Instagram on Sunday, asks her daughter what they should do about the situation. To which Sienna May responds: "We should separate."

We could not have said it better ourselves. Ellen also made a good comment in her Instagram caption, writing: "Sienna May's Social Detachment 101. #Micdrop." He also told his daughter that separating from the situation he was "testing,quot; was a "great idea."

After all, Ellen's Instagram bio says, "Stella Luna, Sienna May and Eli Christopher's personal assistant." So could he have done anything but cooperate?

This is also not the first time that her brave and adorable daughter has made us laugh on Instagram. In April 2019, Ellen posted a video of Sienna May urging her mother's followers to watch Grey's Anatomy, "It's Thursday, you know what that means! Okurrrr,quot;.