El Paso County Jail Inmate Dies from Fall

A 64-year-old inmate from the El Paso County Jail died after falling and hitting his head on Saturday.

Steve Carrasco was walking to the bathroom around 9:55 a.m., when he felt dizzy and collapsed, according to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy responded to give medical assistance. Carrasco was conscious at the time. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the press release.

Carrasco's death was not related to COVID-19, according to the press release.