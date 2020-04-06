Home Local News Easy and delicious recipes you can make with leftovers in your refrigerator

My mother-in-law, Alyce, was great. Man, was she a gas, the way that just being a character is worth seeing. Along the way, she also taught me some fun things about cooking, food traditions that could serve us all during these difficult days.

She and my father-in-law lived on Lake Erie, just northeast of Cleveland. Most of the family members, being very Roman Catholics, sat down to eat many fried foods on Fridays. So, over time, this Colorado boy learned about his first walleye and coho, yellow perch, and white fish.

One afternoon Alyce announced that for dinner we were going to have "mustgos,quot;, for me a hitherto unknown lake fish.

However, when we sat at the dining room table, it was covered in a ton of this and that: a casserole of potatoes au gratin from the night before, overheated and on a trivet; small bowls of pepperoncini; olives and salami slices; and even a three-bean salad that had come from the supermarket a couple of days earlier.

