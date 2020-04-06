Easy and delicious recipes you can make with leftovers in your refrigerator

My mother-in-law, Alyce, was great. Man, was she a gas, the way that just being a character is worth seeing. Along the way, she also taught me some fun things about cooking, food traditions that could serve us all during these difficult days.

She and my father-in-law lived on Lake Erie, just northeast of Cleveland. Most of the family members, being very Roman Catholics, sat down to eat many fried foods on Fridays. So, over time, this Colorado boy learned about his first walleye and coho, yellow perch, and white fish.

One afternoon Alyce announced that for dinner we were going to have "mustgos,quot;, for me a hitherto unknown lake fish.

However, when we sat at the dining room table, it was covered in a ton of this and that: a casserole of potatoes au gratin from the night before, overheated and on a trivet; small bowls of pepperoncini; olives and salami slices; and even a three-bean salad that had come from the supermarket a couple of days earlier.

Where are the mustgos? I asked. "We are having them," said Alyce. "It's when everything in the fridge has to go."

A subgenus of mustgo was "froosh,quot;. (I have no idea its correct spelling, as this food preparation is exclusively from the oral tradition.) Froosh was when Alyce would take leftover meat, often about 50 percent of a gargantuan steak my father-in-law had roasted. the night before: dice it and cook it with chopped onions, plenty of leftover vegetables, and baked potatoes from the second day mixed together, all with a little garlic powder and a splash of beef broth.

Like the mustgos, the froosh was always delicious.

Today's recipes are musty. They are what I had thrown in my fridge (and freezer), imaginatively taken out, I trust. You will have your own versions, if you take a look.

To my mind (and buy), the smartest purchase in the herb section of the grocery store is what's called "poultry mix,quot; or "poultry mix,quot;, various sprigs of fresh thyme , sage and rosemary. Unless you need a lot of those for a particular recipe, the amount of each in a poultry mix is ​​perfect for any one of several other recipes.

Sage, even in "poultry blends," almost always more than you'd ever need, spices up the unsalted butter to make a sauce that's a delicious dressing for leftover pasta. It is an Italian standard, especially with ravioli.

Sage brown butter sauce

Makes enough to season 1/2 pound of dry pasta, then cooked. Use a skillet with low sides, rather than a small saucepan with high sides, so that the butter has a chance to evaporate its water and brown slowly.

Ingredients

1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter

20 fresh sage leaves; yes big torn

1/2 pound dry plain pasta, of any kind, already cooked, reheated

Addresses

In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and then add the sage leaves. Lower the heat to low and allow the butter to brown and brittle the sage leaves. Dress the pasta with the sauce.

Most cooks do not trim or peel their spears of fresh asparagus. However, they all break or cut the woody ends, the place where their asparagus turns white. I have to. But then you have a lot of pieces left, right? To throw, right? Have no to.

Rotate Yotam Ottolenghi's recipe for Asparagus Vichyssoise using only those cut pits (instead of the whole spears that your original recipe requires). It is an excellent soup, whether it is hot for winter temperatures, or cooler for spring outdoor lunches.

Vichyssoise asparagus cuttings

Adapted from Yotam Ottolenghi's cookbook "Plenty,quot;; for 4 people.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small white onion, peeled and chopped, or 2 medium leeks, only white parts, clean and chopped

1 medium waxy potato (such as Yukon Gold), peeled and minced

3/4 pound (approximately 15-20) asparagus spearhead, chopped

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

4-6 cups low-sodium or vegetable chicken broth

Greek yogurt, plain, smoothie, to garnish

3-4 asparagus spear tips, if any, blanched, sliced ​​lengthwise, for garnish

Addresses

In the butter and over medium-high heat, in a saucepan or large saucepan, cook the onion or leek until they lose their color and begin to brown. Add the potato, asparagus, thyme and salt, and the broth; cook everything, lid ajar, for 30 minutes, or until vegetables are very tender. Stir occasionally.

Puree or use an immersion blender and pass through a sieve to retain the fibrous parts and serve with a tablespoon of beaten yogurt and, per bowl, a finely sliced ​​asparagus tip.