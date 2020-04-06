Easter bunny and tooth fairy considered "essential workers,quot; in New Zealand

Around the world, billions stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, except for medical personnel, police, pharmacists, supermarket workers and others who have been considered essential workers in many places.
In New Zealand, that list grew by two after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy were also considered essential workers.
"As you can imagine, right now, of course, they will be particularly busy at home with their family and their own bunnies too," said Ardern, injecting lightness into a dire situation and seeking to calm anxiety. children who long to go outside to play.
On March 24, Ardern asked New Zealanders to stay home for a month to stop the spread of the virus. As Easter approaches Sunday, it appears that many countries, as well as the states of the United States, will continue to be under some form of directive to stay home for the holidays.
But Mrs. Ardern suggested that parents celebrate Easter with the children while observing the rules of social distancing.
"I have a little idea," he said. "Maybe he will draw an Easter egg and lean it on his front window and help the kids in his neighborhood with the Easter egg hunt, because the Easter bunny might not get everywhere this year."
Windows have become a way to keep children busy during the coronavirus pandemic and for people to socialize while being kept at a safe distance. Throughout the world, children have learned to trade their hopscotch, jump rope, and basketball through treasure hunts using windows. In In teddy bear hunting, adults place stuffed animals on windows, trees, parked cars, and porches, and then children, on walks or walks with their families, try to find them.
In his comments, Ardern acknowledged that the tooth fairy, given the nature of the job, might have it a little easier than the Easter Bunny during the pandemic. "If the Easter bunny doesn't make it home, then we have to understand that it's a little difficult right now," he said.
Ms. Ardern is the youngest world leader and has received international praise for her form of government.
After 50 people in two mosques were killed last year in Christchurch, New Zealand, by an armed man who defended anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hatred, Ms. Ardern chose to embrace the Muslim community. "We are one, they are us,quot;, she said of the muslims in their country.
Mrs. Arden is also a mother. In 2018, she became the first world leader in nearly 30 years to give birth while in office, and then went to the United Nations General Assembly with her 3-month-old daughter in her arms.
In addition to cementing his reputation as a people's policy, Ardern helped a man at an airport open his beer in February, as described in a tweet that caught his eye.
"He had a beer at the airport," the man wrote on Twitter. "A lady is pouring herself a wine, I wait because the bottle opener is in front of her. Halfway there, without even looking, she hands me the opener. I say thanks, break my beer, look up.
It was then, he wrote, that he realized he was the prime minister.
He referred to her as a "G,quot; – short for gangster, used to describe an intelligent, smooth, cool, and serene individual.
