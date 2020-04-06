Easter bunny and tooth fairy considered "essential workers,quot; in New Zealand

Around the world, billions stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, except for medical personnel, police, pharmacists, supermarket workers and others who have been considered essential workers in many places.

In New Zealand, that list grew by two after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy were also considered essential workers.

"As you can imagine, right now, of course, they will be particularly busy at home with their family and their own bunnies too," said Ardern, injecting lightness into a dire situation and seeking to calm anxiety. children who long to go outside to play.

On March 24, Ardern asked New Zealanders to stay home for a month to stop the spread of the virus. As Easter approaches Sunday, it appears that many countries, as well as the states of the United States, will continue to be under some form of directive to stay home for the holidays.