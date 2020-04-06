'Duncanville' Renewed for Season 2 by Fox – Deadline

Fox has ordered a second season of his animated family comedy Duncanville by 2021-2022. The series comes from Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions, The Simpsons veteran Mike Scully and his wife, ex The Simpsons writer and producer Julie Scully, 20th Century Fox TV and Universal TV.

Duncanville joins Fox's freshman peer animated series Bless the deer, which has also been renewed for a second season.

The network has been increasing its animated portfolio for the past two years and currently has five series on the air, veterans. The Simpsons, Family Guy Y Bob's Burgersand newcomers Bless the deer Y Duncanville, with two more, Domesticated Y The great north ready to join the lineup next season. Animation is a film / television area that is still running during the pandemic-related Hollywood shutdown, with remote production, so you can work on current seasons and on orders for next season.

"Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block, "said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment." Amy, Mike, and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the 20th and Universal Television teams. We also thank everyone. cast of voices including Ty, Riki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teenager. However, the show is anything but, and we can't wait for a new season of Harris' family adventures. " .

Duncanville It has performed smoothly linearly, with its same-day Live + rating submissions among the lowest for a Fox series this season, but has done well digitally. Season to date, Duncanville It has an average of 2.3 million cross-platform viewers and is the new comedy most broadcast by Fox this season. Its premiere is Fox's most streamed animated debut recorded (7-day average).

The series follows a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, voiced by Poehler, with a rich fantasy life and the people of his world. Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls … but the reality is more like: always bankrupt, driving with your mother sitting like a shotgun and taking care of your little sister. He is not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he is never less than surprising. Poehler also voices Duncan's mother, Annie, and Ty Burrell voices Duncan's father, Jack. Featured voices also include Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, and Zach Cherry, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, and Joy Osmanski.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment, Duncanville It was co-created by Scullys and Poehler, through their Paper Kite Productions, which is executive producing with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Duncanville is animated by Fox-owned Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers)