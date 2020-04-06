DUI Suspect Takes Freeway 4, Turns Car Over Fire Hydrant in Martinez – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – A Martinez man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon as he left State Highway 4 and overturned in a fire hydrant, the California Highway Patrol said.

Michael Moore, 26, was also arrested on suspicion of a DUI with injuries after being admitted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with serious but not life-threatening injuries, CHP officer Brandon Correia said.

Moore remained hospitalized Sunday night. Plus, only in his white Toyota Corolla, he was heading west on Highway 4 around 4:50 p.m. On Sunday, just east of the Pine Street ramp, when his car pulled off the freeway, he crossed a fence, crossed Arnold Drive, and overturned, landing at the hydrant.

No other vehicle was involved, Correia said.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.