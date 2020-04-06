DTE Energy offers critical resources to business customers to help them overcome the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Detroit

– DTE Energy is informing its commercial customers about programs that can provide financial lifelines, as well as offering guidance to reduce their energy bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

One form of assistance promoted by DTE is forgivable loans offered by the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), administered by the Small Business Administration. DTE has joined a diverse business and community coalition to communicate how PPP loans offer critical help to companies affected by the pandemic. The loans are forgivable if certain criteria are met and provide small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, including benefits. The funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rents, and utilities.

"We want companies to know that DTE cares about them at this critical time, and we want them to stay safe during the crisis, and to resist the financial challenges it has brought," said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO of DTE Energy. "We will overcome this crisis together as strong partners ready to drive growth and prosperity as Michigan recovers."

While PPP loans will help small businesses cover some costs, DTE is encouraging customers to further reduce expenses with a few simple, no-cost steps for quick reductions in energy use that can help reduce utility bills. Energy. The steps include:

Turn off unnecessary lighting. Verify that all unused lights are off and make adjustments to timers if necessary.

Verify that all unused lights are off and make adjustments to timers if necessary. Close unoccupied areas. By closing rooms, floors, or entire wings that are empty or unused, you can reduce lighting and HVAC usage, further reducing your bills.

By closing rooms, floors, or entire wings that are empty or unused, you can reduce lighting and HVAC usage, further reducing your bills. Turn off non-critical electronics and other equipment. Make sure all non-critical electronic devices are turned off for the time being, especially computers and monitors, printers, coffeemakers or heaters, radios, and internal signage or TV screens. If your business uses commercial-grade kitchen equipment, such as stoves or ovens, make sure items like burners, fryers, and heaters are turned off.

You can find more information about the participating credit institutions in the program and answers to common questions here.

