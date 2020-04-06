Driver in accident that killed one person, injured 3 accused of DUI, vehicular manslaughter – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A 29-year-old man was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and other charges for a collision in East Oakland last week in which he allegedly killed a pedestrian and injured three others.

The charges against Miguel Rodríguez were not released until Monday, but he was charged and prosecuted last Tuesday and returned to court on Friday for a hearing.

Rodriguez, who is being held in Dublin's Santa Rita jail in lieu of $ 380,000 bail, did not file a guilty plea on Friday, but is scheduled to do so at a hearing on Tuesday.

Oakland Police Officer Alwin Luu wrote in a probable cause statement that witness statements indicate that Rodriguez was accelerating west in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue at 6:51 am March 29 when he turned left to pass a vehicle in front of him and then turned into the westbound lanes.

The Malibu then veered into a parked car and residences at 5452 Bancroft Ave. and the concrete staircase at 5450 Bancroft Ave. and hit four pedestrians who were standing along an driveway between the two residences, according to Luu.

The Malibu fell back into the middle of the street and rolled over onto the passenger side, Luu wrote.

Witnesses told investigators that Rodríguez was the sole occupant of the vehicle and that he exited the driver's side window and fled the scene without verifying the welfare of the four men he had hit, Luu said.

Desmond King, 29, of Oakland, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other three men were rushed to a hospital for treatment for serious injuries, police said.

Rodríguez was arrested near the scene shortly after the accident and the three surviving victims identified him as a suspect, Luu wrote.

Rodríguez had cuts on his body and glass in his hair, consistent with a car accident, as well as a bruise on his upper left body consistent with a seat belt injury after a collision, according to Luu.

Officers who arrested Rodríguez observed him showing signs of deterioration as he smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and watery and he admitted to having been drinking, Luu said.

Sobriety tests then determined that Rodríguez was under the influence, according to Luu.

Officers who searched Rodríguez found suspects of powder cocaine, which was wrapped in a dollar, and a white crystalline rock of suspected crystalline methamphetamine, Luu wrote.

Rodríguez is charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter, three counts of driving under the influence that caused injuries, five counts of leaving the scene of an accident and two misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance.

