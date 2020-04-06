Drive-in theaters were the only theaters open at the weekend box office: Coronavirus – Deadline

Fourteen theaters in the United States remained open at the box office over the weekend according to recent reports obtained by Deadline, 13 of them were drive-in theaters.

Those standing locations in the COVID-19 climate included the Van Buren Drive-in in Riverside, CA; the Tiki Mission in Monclair, CA; the Galaxy Drive-in in Ennis, TX; Glendale 9 in Glendale, AZ; the Sacramento 6 Drive-In; the Starlite Drive-in in Cadet, MO; South Bay Drive-In San Diego; Auto Drive-in in the Greenville, NC area; Hi-Way 21 in Beaufort, SC; Jesup in Georgia; Ocala in Florida; King Drive in Huntsville, AL; Lake Worth in Palm Springs, FL and the epic theaters of West Volusia, Florida.

Some places, such as the Van Buren, have already closed due to local restrictions, and within a week, Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, the US Surgeon General. It calls the "hardest and saddest week in the lives of most Americans," "us." I will see which ones can survive.

The three photos that were tracked over the weekend include: Universal / Blumhouse & # 39; s The invisible man at seven innings and the Epic raising $ 36.6K, Uni / Blumhouse & # 39; s The hunt with $ 36K in eight tickets to cars and Disney & # 39; s Ahead at ten innings, earning $ 22.7K; The last photo is available to all Disney + subscribers starting Friday. Invisible Man Y The hunt They are also available for rental upon request.

Tour Trolls World Tour ’

Universal / DWA



Some of these theaters may be playing Universal / DreamWorks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour next weekend, but no one really is trusting it, as the movie's biggest cash grab and primary viewing medium is still on-demand in homes for $ 19.99 (a 48-hour rental). There is no reporting of gross revenue on demand as there is no universal means for Comscore to provide updated and simultaneous revenue reporting, as is the case with ticket sales. Following MGM movie 007 No time to die Being the first major studio release to run away from the calendar (specifically this coming weekend, Easter weekend) in anticipation of COVID-19, Uni uploaded its release Trolls World Tour hoping to have the rich festive weekend. But Uni did not anticipate the massive theater closure. Uni was forced to change the DWA title to homes like New York, then Los Angeles, and then the nation's exhibitors turned off theaters.

As depressing as this report is, it is more about those little theaters that are challenging you right now in a nation where the exhibition infrastructure has been forced to shut down for the safety of COVID-19 and go into debt.

Hopefully the studios are generous in terms of rent, as these drive-ins are competing to give the movies a pulse, slow as it may seem.