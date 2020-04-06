Dr. Drew Pinsky Sorry for the comments about the coronavirus after Gotcha Mashup video overlays – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML92b275fd1c9ac5ec93335b123707146e76%

Dr. Drew Pinsky apologized for the comments he made weeks ago in which he called the coronavirus outbreak "press-induced panic" during a television interview and other comments comparing the virus to the flu.

In a video posted on social media (see above), the veteran television and radio personality said: “My first comments about the eradication of the coronavirus and influenza were wrong. They were wrong. I was part of a choir that said that, and we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that.

Pinsky's apology came days after a video began circulating on social media that combined his latest comments on COVID-19 ("We predicted from the start that this would be worse than the flu") with things he said in February and March on your web show and podcast ("Way less serious than the flu that should be the headline ").

Pinsky noted that while his clip appearances were not edited to be out of context, he directed his audience to follow the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force who has become in a national figure as the outbreak intensified.

