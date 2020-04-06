Dr. Drew Pinsky Apologizes for Comparing COVID-19 with Flu in the Early Days of the Pandemic

Celebrity addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky issued an apology after comparing COVID-19 with the flu and downplaying the response to the pandemic as "press-induced panic." Pinsky, who is an internist, posted a video on Twitter last weekend to inform fans that his previous comments about the coronavirus were "wrong,quot; and "wrong."

"I was part of a choir that said that, and we were wrong, and I want to apologize for that," Pinsky said. "I wish I had done well, but I was wrong."

Throughout the month of February, and until mid-March, the former host of Rehabilitation of celebrities He faced a backlash when he said in numerous videos he posted on social media that COVID-19 was "much less serious than the flu." He also advised sick people to stay home, while everyone else should "take care of their business."

Pinsky said he was "very angry,quot; at what he saw as media and political scaremongering, adding that the chance of dying from the coronavirus was less than being "hit by an asteroid." But now, the 61-year-old doctor has dramatically changed his tone.

Pinsky told his fans in his apology that infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, should be the "Star of the North,quot; during this pandemic, as it was Pinsky's "guide star,quot; during the AIDS epidemic.

"What I also said was: follow the CDC's recommendation, follow Dr. Fauci's recommendation. They will keep us safe. And I thought that when the government started taking more aggressive measures, we should all sign," Pinsky explained.

He went on to say that we have a collective responsibility to do it, and that he is doing what he is supposed to do. Pinsky revealed that he now wears a mask when he comes out, and that has "paid dividends." He reiterated that the simple act helps improve the situation and flatten the curve, and he is delighted to be a part of it.

In New York City, the COVID-19-related death count topped the 2,400 mark on Sunday, and now more than 80 percent of the United States is under some sort of stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order. .

Worldwide, more than a million people have tested positive for COVID-19, and almost 68,000 people have died.



