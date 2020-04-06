Douglas and Arapahoe counties will host the virtual coronavirus city hall

Douglas and Arapahoe counties will host a virtual COVID-19 council with Tri-County Health Department officials and county leaders.

The event, featuring the latest coronavirus news and best practices from the AllHealth Network and the Aurora Mental Health Center, is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release.

Tomorrow night! City Hall phone at 7 pm. focusing on mental and public health during COVID-19. Experts of @AllHealthNet Y @AumhcAurora will offer guidance and answer questions. More at https://t.co/53zMfi8zQs In association with @douglascountyco @TCHDHealth pic.twitter.com/HgRlN6Ic45 – ArapahoeCounty (@ArapahoeCounty) April 6, 2020

The event will air live online at ArapahoeGov.com/townhall, as well as on the county's Facebook page. The information will include a focus on the mental health problems that have arisen as a result of COVID-19.

A recording of the event will be posted online after the live meeting. Telephone users can listen and also ask questions by dialing 1-855-436-3656.