Don't panic if you feel sick: Pollen count is very high this week

Although we may be more indoors than outdoors these days, spring has still come, and so are seasonal allergies.

Yes, if you feel that tingling in your throat or can't seem to stop sneezing, don't worry, it doesn't necessarily mean you're sick.

With dry weather to kick off the work week, those who are particularly susceptible to seasonal allergies may feel some of those symptoms, as the pollen count is expected to be particularly high for Monday and Tuesday, local meteorologists say.

However, with the release of spring coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be helpful to remember that allergy and coronavirus symptoms are not the same.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus symptoms include fever, dry cough, and tiredness, and some patients may experience a stuffy nose, sore throat, runny nose, pain, and nausea. However, one in six people may experience respiratory difficulties from the virus when they become seriously ill, and some people are at high risk for serious illnesses, such as older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, seasonal allergies generally cause a runny or stuffy nose; itchy eyes, mouth, nose and throat; sneezing, coughing, and sometimes watery eyes.

Experts recommend washing hair, clothing, and bedding regularly to help mitigate the impacts of allergies at home. Carpets, upholstered furniture, and pets, which can carry pollen indoors, can also harbor allergens. Vacuuming regularly and keeping humidity levels low can help ease allergy symptoms indoors.

