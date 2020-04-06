Donald Trump and Joe Biden discuss the coronavirus crisis in a phone call – Deadline

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke in a phone call Monday about the coronavirus crisis.

Their conversation was a rare moment of détente in the midst of a presidential campaign.

Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director for Biden, wrote on Twitter: “Vice President Biden and President Trump made a good decision. VP Biden shared several suggestions for administrator actions. can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed appreciation for the spirit of the American people to meet the challenges facing the nation. "

In a campaign statement, Biden last week offered to speak to Trump about the response to the coronavirus, while the president said he "would love to speak to him."

But earlier Monday, Trump tweeted a dig in Biden, which has a major delegate lead over Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.

"Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democratic National Convention to be moved to a later period," Trump wrote. "Now you want a 'virtual' convention, one where you don't have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Besides, what happened to that phone call you told Fake News you wanted to make me?

Because Trump has had the platform for late-night press conferences during the crisis, Biden has conducted media interviews and campaign events from his home in Wilmington, DL.