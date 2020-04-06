Dominic Monaghan Reaches Co-Production Agreement With Cream Productions – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Dominic Monaghan has established a development partnership with Cream Productions, the company behind the upcoming CNN series The story of the night, to develop and produce unscheduled programming.

The British actor, star of the Lost trilogy, The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, will co-produce new projects with Cream through his production company Monkey Spunk.

Monaghan, who will appear in the feature film Rajah alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Tim Kirby's Waldo alongside Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam, has previously worked with the Canadian producer on series including A Curious Mind for Hulu and Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan for Animal. Planet, Travel Channel and BBC America.

Through the deal, Monaghan and Cream have already developed a new series of nature adventures that takes viewers around the world with Monaghan as she tracks down some of the animals of her dreams and opens the curtain on how wildlife is filmed. and adventure.

Cream Productions CEO David Brady told Deadline that he is particularly excited about this project, which he describes as a "great series of world-class global adventures."

They are also working on Be Curious, a virtual reality project. Monaghan will star in the human avatar of the immersive and interactive science fiction adventure, which Brady described as a "video game with artificial intelligence."

Monaghan said: “Raising awareness of natural history and conservation is a great passion of mine. Collaborating with Dave Brady and Cream has been a fantastic journey so far and I am excited to return to the remote parts of the world as soon as possible. "

"Dominic has been a longtime collaborator and friend," added Brady. “We both share a passion for pushing the boundaries of storytelling, never giving in to traditional techniques and technologies. Her strong commitment to the cousin is inspiring and I know that this partnership will produce incredible experiences and projects, regardless of genre, platform or medium. "