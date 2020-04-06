Dominic Breazeale is still eager to resolve his dispute with Dillian Whyte | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLca785ff9de3ba4ea1797e1d467851d1976%





Dominic Breazeale is open to a heavyweight battle against Dillian Whyte

Dominic Breazeale remains eager to resolve his dispute with Dillian Whyte and believes he would dominate his British rival if they finally share the ring in the future.

The Californian heavyweight was planning to return in May, before the coronavirus pandemic, and had discussed options for his next fight, including Whyte and Joseph Parker, with Andy Ruiz Jr as the first on his list.

But Breazeale is still open to a showdown with Whyte, a match that had been ordered for the & # 39; interim & # 39; belt. The WBC title last February, before the 34-year-old man received a fight in May against Deontay Wilder, whose rematch with Tyson Fury for the WBC title had been postponed.

Whyte prepares for a rescheduled fight with Alexander Povetkin on July 4, live at the Sky Sports box office

"I think it's a pressure-style fight," said Breazeale. Sky Sports, when asked about a possible collision with Whyte.

"He will bring it in for a moment, I will bring it in for a while. In the end, the fans will be very happy with what they get out of a fight between Dillian Whyte and me."

"He is a novice artist, he loves to throw leather with bad intentions and I like to do the same. I think I have the advantage over him in terms of strength and athletic ability, of course with size. In the end, I think I go out with the knockout victory for sure. "

Breazeale's two losses came in the world title category, in an IBF battle against Anthony Joshua in June 2016, and in his last WBC clash with Wilder.

He is a top notch heavyweight fighter from the UK, I am a top notch heavyweight fighter from America, he is a great fight. Dominic Breazeale on Dillian Whyte

Whyte has wins over Parker, a former WBO champion, and highly-rated Oscar Rivas, but Breazeale believes he is one level above the current interim WBC champion.

"My ability to have been in the ring with some of the best in the heavyweight division so far will be too much for him," he said.

"I think he's having trouble making adjustments when it comes to fighting guys who can box, as well as guys who can throw leather."

"I studied him for a while. We were in heavy contract negotiations. I think right now, he is a top notch heavyweight fighter from the UK, I am a top notch heavyweight fighter from the United States. Great fight "

Whyte prepares to face Alexander Povetkin in a rescheduled fight at Manchester Arena on July 4, live at the Sky Sports box office.

The Brixton man was told he must wait until February 2021 to receive his mandatory shot in the WBC belt, which is currently held by Fury, and angrily denied Wilder's claims that he did not want to face Breazeale last year. .

"Dominic Breazeale and I were forced to fight, I accepted the fight," Whyte said. Sky Sports in February.

"We had a date for the fight and then the WBC pulled out Breazeale to fight Deontay Wilder, because Tyson Fury didn't want to fight. How did I refuse to fight Breazeale?"